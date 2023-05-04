Cleveland Browns fill major hole at Ssafety in Free Agency
Perhaps one of the bigger surprises on draft night was the lack of attention at safety by Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns. When they went wide receiver and defensive tackle with their first two picks, I was hoping there was a bigger plan behind the scenes.
Turns out there was, as Berry and the Browns agreed to terms with veteran safety, Rodney McLeod Thursday morning.
McLeod is very familiar with new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz as they were together in Philadelphia for five years, which included a Super Bowl.
While the money shelled out for McLeod is not public, it’s safe to assume it’s a small number on a one-year agreement. The real question now is, who will be the third safety?
Juan Thornhill was the big free agent signing this offseason. He also is a Super Bowl-winning safety, and feels like the biggest lock. The competition will be between Grant Delpit and McLeod. Delpit has been inconsistent and is in a contract year, which makes this signing even better for me.
At this point in his career McLeod is likely happy to just be on a roster and can hopefully be a mentor. But knowing that you have him as a third option if one of those starters go down in a fantastic insurance policy.
Safety went from the biggest question on the roster, to being wholly solved with this one move. Don’t be shocked to see Berry pull a similar move at defensive end. Find a veteran who will sign for a small number that can be a voice in the locker room and play 15-20 snaps per game when needed.