Cleveland Browns: 3 positions that still need to be addressed after 2023 NFL Draft
Browns Position of need No. 2: Defensive Line
Even though the Cleveland Browns drafted Siaki Ika (DT, round three, pick no. 98) and Isaiah McGuire (DE, round four, pick no. 126), I’m not sold that this defensive line is fully settled.
Myles Garrett at DE and Dalvin Tomlinson at DT are the only two locks as starters at the moment. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo was certainly brought in to be the starter across from Garrett, but there are still question marks on if he can be a three-down defensive end in the NFL.
The bigger question right now is still defensive tackle. Berry brought in Maurice Hurst and Trysten Hill this offseason to pair with Jordan Elliott, Tommy Togiai, and Perrion Winfrey to all fight for the second starting spot.
Truthfully, all have a ton of question marks on and off the field (Winfrey primarily), and there is a good chance that at least three of the defensive tackles mentioned above won’t make the opening day roster.
Ika was certainly drafted to be the big body in the middle this team needs, but I’m not yet a believer that he can be a contributor early or at all in his career. The early vibe after looking at his Combine results and film is he could be a lesser version of Danny Shelton.
Ika is athletic for his size, but at 335 pounds, I’m not exactly sure what that says. Berry at least took a swing at a big man to fill a huge void, I’m just not sold yet that he solved a problem.