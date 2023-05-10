New Browns safety dips his toes in broadcasting
Rodney McLeod, who signed with the Cleveland Browns last week, will test the waters and dip his toes into the broadcasting world as a guest analyst on NFL Network's Total Access this week.
McLeod, who is a 12-year NFL veteran, looked like a seasoned broadcasting vet on Tuesday. After seeing this clip, there is no doubt that he has a future in this field. Former — and current — players typically make for the best analysts, as they are the ones who actually played the game.
The Browns filled a major hole at the safety position with this signing and if last season is any indicator, McLeod will add a lot to the betterment of the team. He finished with 96 tackles, 59 solo and eight for loss, two interceptions (including his first-career pick-six), and eight pass breakups.
Over his first 11 professional seasons, McLeod has racked up 689 tackles (492 solo), 23 tackles for loss, 18 interceptions (one TD), 60 pass breakups, 11 forced fumbles, nine recoveries, and two touchdowns.
That is one hell of a veteran player to add via free agency.
New Browns safety Rodney McLeod is excited to join a "talented team"
When asked about his decision to come to Cleveland, McLeod lauded Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb as players he's excited to play with, but then also listed new Browns defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz as a "huge reason" he signed with the Browns.
Schwartz and McLeod helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl back in 2017 and Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com says this signing is "much more" than the Browns' new third safety due to his veteran leadership and familiarity with Schwartz's defense.
That is a very underrated part of this free agent signing for Andrew Berry and the Browns as McLeod is a veteran guy who can help teach and implement the things Schwartz likes to do schematically on defense.
After listing the likes of Myles Garrett, fellow free agent signing Juan Thornhill, Grant Delpit, Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson, and Greg Newsome, McLeod said "Man, I'm telling you. Watch out."
On paper, this roster has a chance to do something special in Cleveland, but of course, nothing matters in that regard until actual games begin. McLeod is a quality signing for Berry and one that can really help this newly revamped defense get to where they want to go.
We'll get our first look at the action this weekend when rookie mini-camp opens up. We will see McLeod and the rest of the non-rookies May 23-25 and May 30-June 1 for OTAs.