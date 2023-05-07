Browns 2023 OTA offseason workouts and minicamps schedule
By Randy Gurzi
The NFL offseason seems to never end but once the draft is over, things start to ramp up. That's the case for the Cleveland Browns, who will begin rookie mini-camp next week. They'll also begin their OTAs (Organized Team Activities) later in the month of May.
First up, will be the rookies led by top picks Cedric Tillman and Siaki Ika. There will also be several undrafted free agents including Ronnie Hickman, who was a standout safety at Ohio State.
Browns rookie mini-camp: May 12-14
Friday, May 12 will be the first day rookies will begin working out in Berea. This isn't a set of full-on practices but it's still a good way for first-year players to get to know their coaches around peers, before being thrown into the mix with the veterans.
Browns OTAs: May 23-25, May 30-June 1
OTAs are involuntary and in the past, teams have had great turnouts. However, there's been a shift as of late, where players are more prone to skip out on OTAs.
Cleveland had a severe issue here when J.C. Tretter, president of the NFLPA, was still on the roster. He was part of the reason the entire offense skipped the program in 2021 and worked out independently of the coaches. This past season, Kevin Stefanski make a comment about the workouts being normal again, likely happy that Tretter wasn't encouraging players to work out elsewhere.
Browns mandatory minicamp: June 6-8
The first mandatory camp begins on Tuesday, June 6 and will run through Thursday, June 8.
Browns training camp in West Virginia
Berea is typically home to the entirety of Browns camp but this year, they will be heading to the Greenbrier in West Virginia from July 22-30. They will return to Berea for some practices and have an early start to the preseason.
The Browns will face the New York Jets on Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio for the annual NFL Hall of Fame Game.