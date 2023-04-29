Cleveland Browns undrafted free agent tracker: Ronnie Hickman stays in Ohio
The Cleveland Browns wound up with seven rookies after trading away their final pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They added the following players to their roster this weekend, which included several names for the line of scrimmage:
Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor
Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
Isaiah McGuire, EDGE, Missouri
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA
Cameron Mitchell, CB, Northwestern
Luke Wypler, IOL, Ohio State
Caleb Biggers, CB, Boise State
They were able to address many needs including at nose tackle and defensive end while also bolstering the depth of their offensive line. Cleveland even brought in two Ohio State products, which will surely make the fans happy since they often root for the Buckeyes as well.
With those selections made, the attention now turns to undrafted free agents. Cleveland has had some good fortune in recent years when it comes to UDFAs, with cornerback A.J. Green serving as one example.
Perhaps another defensive back will find a long-term home in Cleveland as the Browns signed Ronnie Hickman following the draft. Hickman joins two other Ohio State Buckeyes and has a great chance of making the 53-man roster since the Browns are pretty thin at safety behind Juan Thornhill and Grant Delpit.
They also brought in Georgia Tech running back Hassan Hall, which came after they elected not to bring in competition for Jerome Ford at the RB2 spot.
Let's see who else will be fighting for a spot after signing with the Browns following the NFL Draft.
Cleveland Browns 2023 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker
Ronnie Hickman, S, Ohio State
Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah
Lonnie Phelps, EDGE, Kansas
Hassan Hall, RB, Georgia Tech
Tanner McCalister, S, Ohio State
Jeremiah Martin, EDGE, Washington
Refresh this page to see up to date signings