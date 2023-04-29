Browns thinking about the future with Luke Wypler selection in Round 6
For the second time on Saturday, the Cleveland Browns added an offensive lineman in the 2023 NFL Draft. And for the second time, they went to Ohio State in order to find that lineman.
In Round 4, they added Dawand Jones who could be in the plans at right tackle in the future. Then in Round 6, at No. 190 overall, they added Luke Wypler who was the starting center for the Buckeyes.
Browns thinking of the future with this selection
Wypler was projected to go much higher, with NFL.com putting him in either Round 3 or Round 4. Clearly, the league didn't agree as they likely let some concerns sway their decisions. Wypler has been said to have short arms and isn't known for having the best results when trying to stop the bull rush.
Even with that being said, he's been the line communicator for Ohio State and that's always an underrated role. In fact, center in general has always been an underrated role.
He's handled that with ease and is also known as a technician. If he's beaten, it won't be due to being fooled or out-worked, which is why he's projected as a future starter.
For Cleveland, the future is where this pick comes in. Nick Harris enters 2023 with just one year remaining on his deal. This means Wypler should be the primary No. 2 center behind Ethan Pocic as early as 2024. And when Pocic's three-year deal is up, Wypler could offer a smooth transition — while saving them a lot of money in the process.
It's not often late picks on Day 3 feel like a safe bet to start one day, but that's how it feels with Wypler.