Browns fans will love future preseason star Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Last season, the Cleveland Browns were able to put on a show during the preseason. Josh Dobbs was their primary quarterback and his ability to improvise and make plays on the run gained him a lot of fans — who were thrilled to see him return this year as the QB2.
This year, there's a new potential preseason MVP joining the team. UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was selected by the Browns at No. 140 overall.
With other signal-callers coming off the board, Cleveland wound up taking Thompson-Robinson slightly higher than expected. However, there's no denying that they're getting an exciting playmaker to back up Deshaun Watson.
Cleveland showed interest in DTR ahead of the draft and it's easy to see why. He threw for 10,710 yards with 88 touchdowns and 36 picks. He added 1,826 yards and 28 more touchdowns as a runner — and that's where the real appeal comes in.
Young quarterbacks often struggle with making their reads as they adjust to the speed of the NFL game. While that transition takes some time, being able to use his legs won't. DTR showed off his legs when he posted a 4.56 in the 40-yard dash at the Combine.
Chances are high that Thompson-Robinson is going to lean heavily on that when he does get on the field and with an extra game this preseason — Cleveland will be in the Hall of Fame Game — and fans who loved the mobility Dobbs had will go crazy for what Thompson-Robinson can do.