Browns bring back Rocket Man Josh Dobbs as QB2
Josh Dobbs is returning to the Cleveland Browns on a one-year deal. He hopes to serve as the primary backup to quarterback Deshaun Watson barring any other moves at the position. Dobbs joins Kellen Mond in the quarterback room and will compete for playing time.
Cleveland reached to the sky to find a backup quarterback. In typical Browns fashion, they scoured the market for the smartest quarterback in the league and then signed him to a one-year deal. Dobbs holds a degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Tennessee. So, if the airplane breaks down, he can fix it.
The move makes sense as Dobbs has a similar playing style to Watson. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski can craft an offense that plays to both quarterbacks' similar skill sets. New senior offensive assistant Bill Musgrave runs an offense based on quick reads and multiple options. One of the options in every play is a quarterback run. Both Watson and Dobbs fit the bill as smart and mobile quarterbacks.
Last season with the Browns, Dobbs was brought in to serve as the backup to Jacoby Brissett, now with the Washington Commanders, while Watson was suspended. When Watson returned, Dobbs was released.
He was picked up by the Tennessee Titans where he started their final two games of the season. He completed 69 percent of his passes in week 17 but ultimately, the Titans fell short of the playoffs.
This year brings new possibilities. Dobbs could be the legitimate backup quarterback on a team that has crafted its offense to fit his skill set. Signing Dobbs could signal a shift toward Musgrave's options quick read system.
The Browns seem to be working toward that system as they have signed key players on offense to help the quarterback room. Cleveland could further add to the offense with the addition of a wide receiver. There are plenty left on the free agent market to be had.
No matter what the Browns do, Dobbs has landed in a spot where his intelligence is viewed as an asset and the team is working to make his life easier. Overall, this move makes sense and Dobbs will be a good fit.