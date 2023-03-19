3 current Cleveland Browns who benefit most from free agency additions
Right now, the Cleveland Browns are getting a lot of praise for their work in free agency. The good news is, this feels like the right kind of praise where they filled holes and made solid, smart signings. Not like the times when they would make headlines for winning with huge contracts for players such as Kenny Britt or Dante Whitner.
With that being the case, there will be winners on the field as well including returning members of the team who no longer have to carry unnecesry weight. Here we look at the three current Browns who benefit the most from the moves general manager Andrew Berry has made in the early stages of 2023 NFL Free Agency.
Browns benefiting from free agency: No. 3 - Deshaun Watson
After using three picks in Round 1 and then signing him to a $230 million contract, it would have made sense for Cleveland to use as many resources as possible to help Deshaun Watson. Thus far, they really haven't done that.
But that doesn't mean they did nothing so far to help him out.
In fact, Cleveland made two underrated moves with Watson in mind. The first was re-signing Ethan Pocic to a three-year deal. No position on the offensive line is as underrated as center, so keeping Pocic, who was one of the best in 2022, will be a major plus.
Cleveland also added tight end Jordan Akins, who worked alongside Watson for three seasons in Houston. Tight ends are often security blankets for a quarterback and the Browns have a strong combination now with Akins backing up David Njoku.