Top 4 wide receivers Browns should target in NFL Draft following free agency moves
Throughout the first week of free agency, the Cleveland Browns were rather active and filled the majority of the holes they had on their roster — especially on defense. They not only landed a premier defensive tackle with Dalvin Tomlinson but also brought in a true free safety by signing Juan Thornhill.
Those weren't the only moves made by general manager Andrew Berry but outside of Jordan Akins, the focus was clearly on fixing their defense. That means it's highly likely they turn to the 2023 NFL Draft to fill out their wide receiving corps and these four players are the top options.
Browns WR draft target No. 4: Zay Flowers, Boston College
For the past three seasons, Zay Flowers had been putting up great numbers for Boston College. An undersized wideout at 5-foot-9 and 182 pounds, he wins with his quick feet and ability to stop on a dime. He doesn't have long arms or a tremendous catch radius but could work as a slot receiver due to his ability to create extra yardage once he hits the open field.
Following his excellent career, Flowers headed to the Scouting Combine and put up quite the workout. In fact, he was eerily similar to Steve Smith in just about every way, which had the former NFL wideout pumped.
Teams that add Flowers with the expectation he would be a No. 1 target right away might end up disappointed. Sure, he could turn into the next Steve Smith, but he would be best served in a WR3 role, where defenses didn't focus too much on him.
That's why Cleveland makes so much sense for the young man. He wouldn't be asked to carry a huge burden but could be a constant threat to make a monster play.