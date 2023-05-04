3 draft picks Browns got right and 2 they will regret
On the whole, the Cleveland Browns did very well during the 2023 NFL Draft, especially considering they were without a pick in Round 1 and Round 2. After waiting until No. 74 overall, they were able to still find seven players they felt good about.
In all, they did a solid job finding value and improved areas of concern — such as the defensive line. Even so, there could be a couple of picks they're not completely happy with when they look back on this class in a year or two.
Browns pick they got right: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA
This was one of the picks that seemed to get fans a little riled up — both good and bad. There were those who couldn't believe Cleveland would draft a quarterback when they already had Deshaun Watson, Josh Dobbs, and Kellen Mond on the roster. But still, they used the 140th overall pick in this class on Dorian Thompson-Robinson from UCLA.
DTR had a great career in Pasadena, completing 63.3 percent of his attempts for 10,710 yards. He also boasted an 88-to-36 touchdown-to-interception ratio over his five seasons.
But it was his running that really stood out. Thompson-Robinson had 1,826 yards and 28 touchdowns with 12 of those scores coming in his senior campaign. For younger quarterbacks, the ability to take off and run can be huge and if the Browns ever did have to turn to him, defenses would need to respect his legs as much — if not more — than anything else.
In the end, the hope is that we only ever see him in the preseason — which could be a lot of fun — but if he develops to his full potential, he can be quite the reserve quarterback.