3 Browns players who could be nice surprises in 2024

These 3 players could be pleasant surprises for the Browns in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
Andrew Berry has done a good job bringing star power to the Cleveland Browns during his first four seasons as the general manager. While he inherited Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, and Denzel Ward, he was able to land Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Deshaun Watson, and Dalvin Tomlinson — just to name a few.
As important as those players are, the Browns proved throughout 2023 how integral depth is. One player after another was injured which tested the "next man up" philosophy all year.
While they're hoping for better health in 2024, there's confidence in knowing they can turn to the bench and still have success. With that being said, here are three depth players who could prove to be pleasant surprises this year.
3. Mohamoud Diabate, LB
Undrafted in 2023, Mohamoud Diabate had success at Florida and Utah during his collegiate career. He finished with 228 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and 24 tackles for a loss between the two teams.
Diabate made his way to the 53-man roster following a strong preseason performance. In four games he had 14 tackles, one tackle for a loss, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses. He then appeared in 16 games in the regular season, playing primarily on special teams.
He finished with eight tackles and a fumble recovery but there's a chance he could do more in 2024. With Sione Takitaki, Anthony Walker, and Jacob Phillips all gone, Diabate could move up the depth chart. With his skill in coverage, run defense, and pass rushing, he could end up being an unexpected contributor.