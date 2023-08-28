Browns 53-man roster cut tracker 2023: Live updates and analysis
By Randy Gurzi
After a one-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs ended their preseason, the Cleveland Browns quickly turned their attention to their roster.
The (long) preseason was all about trying to figure out which 53 players they were going to take into Week 1. In all honesty, the majority of the roster was set well before training camp but there were several positions that had to be figured out — like who would be the backup running backs.
Right now, Nick Chubb is the featured back but they really don't know what they have in Jerome Ford, Demetric Felton, or John Kelly. Ford, despite his limited experience, is a lock to make the team but Felton and Kelly were fighting for the No. 3 spot.
Felton's chances increased when Jakeem Grant, Sr. suffered an injury against the Chiefs but then again, they could go with Jaelon Darden as the returner. This idea seems even more likely now that they traded Tyrone Wheatley, Jr. to the Patriots for backup RB Pierre Strong Jr.
Similar questions have to be asked about their defensive line. The starting four is unquestioned but they have to decide who makes it as a backup defensive tackle with Maurice Hurst, Jordan Elliott, Tommy Togiai, and Trysten Hill all fighting for a spot.
As general manager Andrew Berry makes his moves, we'll do our best to keep you updated. Follow us for every rumored and confirmed move ahead of the Tuesday, 4:00 PM EST deadline.
Browns roster cuts tracker: Every rumored (and confirmed) move
Anthony Schwartz, WR (Waived - Injury Designation)
Jakeem Grant, WR/KR (Placed on IR)
Caleb Biggers, CB (Waived)
Gavin Heslop, LB (Waived)
Cam Bright, LB (Waived)
Miller Forristall, TE (Waived)
Thomas Greaney, TE (Waived)
Derrick Kelly II, OT (Waived)
Nate Meadors, S, (Waived)
Jalen Wayne, WR (Waived)
Colby Gossett, OG (Released)
Jordan Wilkins, RB (Released)
Michael Dunn, G (Waived)
Cade York, K (Waived)
Charles Wiley, DE (Waived)