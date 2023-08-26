3 standouts (and 2 duds) in Browns preseason finale against Chiefs
• RB drops the ball with roster spot on the line
• Rookie WR is the real deal
• Browns new centerfielder delivers
By Randy Gurzi
The 2023 preseason is finally coming to an end and the Cleveland Browns wrapped things up with a showdown in Kansas City against the defending Super Bowl champions.
Cleveland started out with a huge 22-3 lead but when the starters went to the bench, the reserves had a hard time holding off the home team. Before long, they were trailing 30-29 but took the lead back when Cade York hit a 40-yarder in the fourth.
That wasn't enough though as the Chiefs were victorious 33-32 thanks to a Harrison Butker kick from 44 yards. York had a chance to steal the win back but whiffed from 43 yards out — although the kick might have been deflected.
With that recap out of the way, here's a look at three players who were standouts as well as two who were duds in the final game of the preseason.
Browns stud: Cedric Tillman, WR
Cedric Tillman was the Browns top pick this offseason and he put together a great camp and preseason ahead of his rookie campaign. He was responsible for three first downs in his debut against the Jets and continued to step up every time he was targeted since then.
Against the Chiefs, Tillman was targeted three times but only had one pass that was catchable — and he hauled that one in despite being in tight traffic. This reception was for a 23-yard gain and was on third-and-13.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Tillman gives his quarterback a big-bodied target and had some great moments at Tennessee. Following a season where he battled an ankle injury, he fell to pick No. 74 and could end up developing into a starter for Cleveland.
In the short term, he's likely going to be the fourth wide receiver for the Browns but it's going to be hard to keep him off the field even with the talent they have ahead of him.