Watch: Deshaun Watson displays highlight reel plays in preseason finale
• Browns scored two offensive touchdowns with Deshaun Watson
• Touch pass to David Njoku was a thing of beauty
• Could have had more with better blocking
By Randy Gurzi
Deshaun Watson and the majority of the Cleveland Browns starters were on the field to kick off their final preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Cleveland's dress rehearsal had its ups and downs including a gut-wrenching injury on the opening kickoff.
Jakeem Grant, who missed all of the 2022 campaign, returned the opening kick 23 yards but was unable to get up after being tackled. He was then carted off the field with his leg in an air cast. They also saw Cade York suffer an injury, but he wound up missing just a couple of snaps.
As far as Watson is concerned, he had another positive outing. The second-year Cleveland quarterback completed 5-of-10 passing attempts for 92 yards with a touchdown. That score followed up a touchdown from safety Juan Thornhill — who got a pick-six against his former team — and was a beautiful touch pass from Watson to tight end David Njoku.
Watson then had another beautiful pass on the offense's second scoring drive. This time, he alluded pressure and was able to find a wide-open Amari Cooper, who hauled in the pass for a 53-yard gain.
That drive was capped off by John Kelly running in a touchdown from two yards out. At the time, Cleveland was up 22-3 and that was it for Watson.
Not all was perfect for Deshaun Watson
Overall, it was a solid day for Watson. He led the Browns on four drives and two of them ended with touchdowns. Unfortunatley, there wee also some hiccups.
The first drive came to a quick halt when Watson and Jordan Wilkins botched a hand-off, which resulted in a turnover. The two had the same issue on Watson's final drive, but this time, Cleveland recovered. Officially, both fumbles were credited to Watson but he looked frustrated with Wilkins after the second.
Watson also might have had more success without the pressure he was facing. As has been the case for him since joining the Browns, he had to use his legs to escape pressure often and even had Amari Cooper open deep on one play, but was unable to get the pass delivered due to the pass rush.