3 Cleveland Browns about to take their last snap with franchise in Preseason Week 4
• A former starter on the way out
• Potential trade piece for another franchise
• Too many chances were already given to this WR
By Randy Gurzi
Saturday is the final preseason game for the Cleveland Browns as they enter Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said starters will see action in this one and if the defending champs send out any of their primary players, it could be a great test for them.
Even with that being the case, it won't be long before the players fighting for a spot are on the field. These guys will not only be trying to prove to the Browns they should make the 53-man roster, but they could also be auditioning for a role elsewhere.
Here, we look at three such players as we identify a few Browns who could be taking their final snaps with the franchise.
3. Jordan Elliott, Defensive Tackle
When the first unofficial depth chart was released this offseason, Jordan Elliott was listed as the starting defensive tackle next to Dalvin Tomlinson. Elliott was coming off a frustrating campaign but there was hope he could be better with Tomlinson next to him.
But he still needed to prove to this coaching staff he deserved that chance. And they wasted no time putting him on the field so he could try and show he was ready.
Unfortunately, Elliott wasn't up to the task.
While facing backups against the New York Jets, Elliott was underwhelming. He played significant snaps in the Hall of Fame Game and got no push into the backfield and wasn't able to anchor in the run game.
Cleveland responded by signing Shelby Harris and Elliott has since fallen out of favor. It's now at the point that he's likely about to take his final snaps with the Browns.