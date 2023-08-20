Browns make a surprise special teams move in latest 53-man roster prediction
• DTR moving up the depth chart?
• Browns have some tough decisions at WR
• Jordan Elliott is on the way out
By Randy Gurzi
There's just one preseason game left for the Cleveland Browns as they will take on the Kansas City Chiefs this coming Saturday. At this point, we have a strong indication of what the 53-man roster is going to look like, but there could still be a few spots up for grabs.
While the final game could decide the bottom of the roster, it will also help the front office zero in on who they want on their practice squad. With all those decisions looming, here's a quick look at how their first official 53-man roster could look headed into Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Quarterback (3):
Deshan Watson
Josh Dobbs
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Deshaun Watson is the unquestioned starter for the Cleveland Browns even if we don't see him again until Week 1 — which we shouldn't. He looked fine in his brief appearance and that's all he needed.
As for the backups, it's tough not to fall for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and claim he's the QB2. He's been phenomenal in the preseason and is an electric playmaker. Having said that, Josh Dobbs has actual experience in meaningful games. That's why he remains the No. 2 quarterback.
Should Watson be lost for an extended time, then the conversation might change. But if you need someone to step in and finish a game calmly, Dobbs is the guy.
Running Back (3):
Nick Chubb
Jerome Ford
Demetric Felton
Nick Chubb is still the featured back in Cleveland and the only question right now is whether or not Jerome Ford will be healthy by Week 1. If he is, he's going to be the RB2 behind Chubb. He hasn't had a lot of rushing attempts in his career but the coaching staff likes what he brings to the table.
The third running back is Demetric Felton, who has been a pleasant surprise this preseason. Finally able to focus on one position, he's been thriving and has done well enough that he can fill in as the primary backup until Ford is at 100 percent.