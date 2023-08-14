Projected starter cut in Cleveland Browns 53-man roster prediction Preseason Week 2
With another preseason game in the books for the Cleveland Browns, it's time to again look at their 53-man roster.
Several players have been making a strong case to make the team, including rookie Ronnie Hickman. Let's see if it's enough for him to make the cut.
Quarterback (3):
Deshan Watson
Josh Dobbs
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Deshaun Watson got in his first action of the preseason and he had 12 yards passing and 20 yards rushing. It wasn't as if he put up video game numbers but he was decisive and looked comfortable running the offense. He even got them down to the one-yard line — and they likely would have scored if Nick Chubb was playing.
Once he left, the offense stalled under Josh Dobbs. He was 8-of-16 for 77 yards with a pick and just didn't look like the same player we saw in the 2022 preseason who excited fans.
That could put his QB2 spot in jeopardy, especially with how well Dorian Thompson-Robinson is playing. The rookie from UCLA was 9-of-10 for 102 yards with a touchdown and continues to be the most exciting player on the team. He easily unseats Kellen Mond but is still QB3 to start the season.
Playing backup quarterback is tough and if the Browns have to turn to someone should Watson suffer an injury, they'll likely lean on the veteran and continue to develop DTR.
That means they'll part ways with Kellen Mond, who they held on the roster throughout the 2022 season. He's been decent in the first two games which makes it unlikely he lands on the practice squad.