Will there be a surprise move at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in 2023?
While the Cleveland Browns may be set on most of their starters for 2023, there is some real competition at QB No. 2
By Greg Newland
We are now just under three weeks away from the start of the regular season for the Cleveland Browns. The preseason has had a lot of ups and downs, as both starting units have gotten one drive of playing time.
While the preseason is meant for starting players to get repetitions and to prepare for the regular season, most of the snaps are by up-and-coming players trying to earn their spots. Each season there is at least one player in the league who was drafted on day three that has a breakout season.
So far it appears that the Browns starting 22 is solidified in most spots, but there is undoubtably some strong competition at safety, wide receiver, and defensive line for some roster spots.
While most of those were expected, the major surprise right now is at quarterback. And no, I’m not saying that Deshaun Watson is in danger of losing his starting spot, but it does look like Dorian Thompson-Robinson (DTR) is going to make it difficult for the Browns to keep Josh Doobs at QB2.
DTR began the NFL season in the Hall of Fame game with a stellar performance going 8-of-11 for 82 yards and a touchdown. He also added 36 rushing yards and brought this team back in the second half to beat the Jets.
Things were no different on Friday when DTR went 9-of-10 for just over 100 yards and a touchdown. All of this while Josh Dobbs went 8-for-16 for 77 yards and an interception.
Yes, DTR was going against the third string and Dobbs was going against the second string, but there is a comfortability look for DTR that only Watson has when under center.
So even though the Browns signed Dobbs to a $2 million contract this offseason, don’t expect him to be a lock as the backup to Watson. If DTR continues to shine vs. the Eagles and Chiefs in the final two preseason games, it will be tough to not put him as No. 2 on the depth chart.
Don’t be shocked to see DTR get some reps vs. the second team in the next game as well, just so Andrew Berry can see exactly what he has.