A sneak peek at the Cleveland Browns opponents for the 2024 season
The 2023 season is right around the corner, so it’s the perfect time to start planning for 2024.
Don’t worry, Browns fans; this isn’t a typical ‘there’s always next year’ article.
With the NFL confirming it will continue using its current method for creating team schedules, we get a first-hand look at next year’s regular season opponents.
So let's take a look at what 2024 will look like:
Home:
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinatti Bengals
Pittsburgh Steelers
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
AFC East Team*
Away:
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinatti Bengals
Pittsburgh Steelers
Washington Commanders
Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders
Philadelphia Eagles
AFC South Team*
NFC South Team*
*Teams that finish 2023 in the same divisional spot
At this point, the Browns will have a more manageable schedule this season compared to 2024. It's far too early to break down matchups or even predict who will still be on the team.
2023 is a make-or-break year for multiple Browns organization members, especially head coach Kevin Stefanski. Stefanski started his career in Cleveland with a 2020 trip to the playoffs with Baker Mayfield, but in professional sports, three years is a lifetime.
Since taking over for the brown and orange, Stefanski’s regular season record sits at 26-24 (.520), with a playoff record of 1-1.
Regular Season:
2020: 11-5
2021: 8-9
2022: 7-10
The Browns expect Watson to return to his former self after a 2023 season.
Once again, it’s far too early to say what Cleveland can or cannot do in 2024, but it’s always good to plan for next year.