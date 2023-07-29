Dawg Pound Daily
FanSided

A sneak peek at the Cleveland Browns opponents for the 2024 season

The 2023 season is right around the corner, so it’s the perfect time to start planning for 2024. 

By Ethan Simpson

Cleveland Browns v Miami Dolphins
Cleveland Browns v Miami Dolphins / Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The 2023 season is right around the corner, so it’s the perfect time to start planning for 2024. 

Don’t worry, Browns fans; this isn’t a typical ‘there’s always next year’ article. 

With the NFL confirming it will continue using its current method for creating team schedules, we get a first-hand look at next year’s regular season opponents. 

So let's take a look at what 2024 will look like: 

Home: 

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinatti Bengals 

Pittsburgh Steelers 

Kansas City Chiefs 

Los Angeles Chargers 

Dallas Cowboys 

New York Giants 

AFC East Team*

Away:

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinatti Bengals 

Pittsburgh Steelers 

Washington Commanders

Denver Broncos 

Las Vegas Raiders 

Philadelphia Eagles 

AFC South Team* 

NFC South Team*

*Teams that finish 2023 in the same divisional spot 

At this point, the Browns will have a more manageable schedule this season compared to 2024. It's far too early to break down matchups or even predict who will still be on the team

2023 is a make-or-break year for multiple Browns organization members, especially head coach Kevin Stefanski. Stefanski started his career in Cleveland with a 2020 trip to the playoffs with Baker Mayfield, but in professional sports, three years is a lifetime. 

Since taking over for the brown and orange, Stefanski’s regular season record sits at 26-24 (.520), with a playoff record of 1-1. 

Regular Season:

2020: 11-5

2021: 8-9

2022: 7-10 

The Browns expect Watson to return to his former self after a 2023 season. 

Once again, it’s far too early to say what Cleveland can or cannot do in 2024, but it’s always good to plan for next year.

More Cleveland Browns news and analysis

feed

Home/Browns Schedule