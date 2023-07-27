4 potential surprise cuts Browns may make after training camp
• Nick Harris went from starter to the bubble
• RB3 might not be on the roster just yet
• A special teams ace could cost the Browns a CB
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns are at the beginning stages of their 2023 training camp and are preparing for their first preseason game which will be on Aug. 3 against the New York Jets. Their appearance in the Hall of Fame Game gives them an extra week to try and round out the bottom of their roster.
That could wind up helping a few players make the final cuts and in the end, there could be a few potential surprise moves. With that being said, here are three players who could find themselves looking for a new home come Week 1 of the regular season.
4. Demetric Felton, Running Back
Kevin Stefanski wisely made it clear the Browns will focus on the pass more than the run this season. Not only is that the best way to win in the NFL, but it's also better for Nick Chubb in the long run.
As great as he is, no one can take the beating he has over the past few years for very long. By lowering the touches he has — especially early in the season — Chubb will be fresh when the weather turns colder and the games mean the most.
With this new approach, the Browns also don't need to over-invest in the position as they have the past four years. That's why Kareem Hunt is gone and Jerome Ford is now RB2.
While all that's figured out, the RB3 position is still up in the air. Right now, it feels like Demetric Felton has the edge in this battle but he's done very little in his career to guarantee anything. That means he could be in danger if John Kelly, Nate McCray, or undrafted rookie Hassan Hall show out in camp and the preseason.
There's also a chance another team releases a veteran running back the coaching staff likes. In that scenario, they could decide to move on from Felton, who has spent more time at wideout than running back so far in his career.