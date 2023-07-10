Cleveland Browns pre-training camp 53-man roster prediction
With training camp set to start at the end of the month, here's a prediction for the Cleveland Browns 53-man roster for the 2023 season
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns will report to West Virginia for training camp on July 22 as they prepare for the 2023 season. Before they're ready to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, they first have to trim their roster down to 53 players.
There's a lot of time to decide that but we do out best to predict this before camp kicks off. Here's our latest Cleveland Browns 53-man roster predictions.
Quarterback (3):
Deshaun Watson
Josh Dobbs
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
It's no secret that Deshaun Watson didn't look like himself in 2022, but anyone who thought he would be was kidding themselves. A 700-day layoff from actual football is enough to slow anyone down and that was the case for him.
Heading into 2023, Watson is looking forward to a bounce-back campaign and he's been putting in the work this offseason.
He's the clear-cut No. 1 and they have a familiar face behind him at No. 2 after bringing back Josh Dobbs. As for the QB3 spot, Kellen Mond was kept around for all of the 2022 campaign and that might make it hard to cut bait but Dorian Thompson-Robinson has the higher ceiling. And if they wanted to keep on on the practice squad, Mond has a better shot at surviving the waiver wire.
Running Back (3):
Nick Chubb
Jerome Ford
Demetric Felton
Nick Chubb remains one of the best backs in the entire NFL. He's fresh off another monster campaign and even though the offense is expected to be focused on the aerial attack more so than in recent years, Chubb will get his touches.
Jerome Ford has just eight career rushes which makes it a gamble taking him into the season as RB2 but the coaching staff believes in him. As for RB3, Demetric Felton makes the cut in this prediction. He's a capable receiver out of the backfield and that gives him a slight edge over undrafted free agent Hassan Hall.