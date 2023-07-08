Browns top the charts in 2023 NFL Running back power rankings
• A couple of rookies will be leaned on in 2023
• Josh Jacobs doesn't get the attention he should
• The Cleveland Browns have the best running back in the NFL in Nick Chubb
By Randy Gurzi
It's often said that the Cleveland Browns have arguably the best running back in the NFL in Nick Chubb. But is it really an argument? Sure, there are a lot of very talented running backs in the league but the consistency Chubb displays is tough to beat.
As we approach training camp in 2023, let's take a look at all 32 starting running backs in the NFL and see who comes close in this 2023 NFL Running Back Power Rankings.
32. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Bucs are going to have an interesting offense. They still have some strong wideouts but Baker Mayfield at quarterback and Rachaad White at running back won't be striking fear into opposing defensive coordinators. White enters year two with 481 yards and a touchdown under his belt while averaging 3.7 yards per attempt.
31. Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders
For some reason, the Washington Commanders were adamant about moving on from Antonio Gibson. This led to Brian Robinson being their No. 1 back and even though Gibson remains more efficient, they're rolling with Robinson who had 3.9 yards per rush and just two touchdowns as a rookie.
30. Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings
There was a time when Alexander Mattison looked like one of the better No. 2 backs in the NFL. But that was in 2019 and 2020. His efficiency has dipped over the past two years, averaging 3.7 yards in 2021 and 3.8 last year. Still, the Minnesota Vikings believed in him enough to release Dalvin Cook and name him the starter.
29. Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are intent on using Cam Akers as their starting back and it's hard to see why. They added him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft and he's been rather inconsistent with 1,414 yards through his first three seasons.
He had 786 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022 but it's hard to believe in him until we see it done with more consistency.