Baker Mayfield apparently wasn't having fun playing for the Browns
Baker Mayfield recently discussed his outlook on the game and said he wasn't having fun during the past few years, which includes the end of his tenure with the Cleveland Browns
By Randy Gurzi
Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield didn't turn out to be the savior the Cleveland Browns hoped he would be, but he still had some great moments with the franchise. Not only was he the man to lead them to their first win in more than 600 days — which he did in his debut — but he was also under center for their first playoff win since returning to the NFL.
Unfortunately, things went south for Mayfield and the Browns in 2021. An injury early in the year had a ripple effect on the entire season and then Cleveland went looking for an upgrade. They landed Deshaun Watson and Mayfield was then traded to the Carolina Panthers.
While the end of his tenure wasn't fun to watch, it's clear now that he wasn't having fun either. Now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mayfield reflected on the past couple of years and said that the end of 2021 — which was spent with the Los Angeles Rams — was the first time he had fun playing the game in quite a while.
“It was the first time I had fun playing football in a few years," Mayfield said via Josh Hill. "It brought that feeling of having that success and really remembering what it was all about, Kind of hit the reset button for me."
Mayfield had quite the debut with the Rams, who signed him shortly after he was released by Carolina. Despite being with L.A. for just two days, he got into the game and led them to an improbable come-from-behind win.
In all, Mayfield played in five games for the Rams and they were 2-3 in those appearances. His numbers in that span were greatly improved from his time with the Panthers as he completed 63.6 percent of his attempts for 850 yards with four touchdowns and two picks.
Los Angeles was open to his return but Mayfield elected to join the Bucs where he has a shot at replacing the recently-retired Tom Brady.