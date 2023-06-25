Browns training camp 2023: Which dates are open to the public?
In years past, the Cleveland Browns have had several open dates during training camp but with practices leaving Berea this year, the access is more limited
By Randy Gurzi
For years, the Cleveland Browns have been excellent when it comes to fan interaction during training camp. They've typically had practices open to the public and players would spend plenty of time signing autographs and taking pictures with fans in attendance.
This year, things will be different. The first major change is that the majority of training camp will take place outside of Berea. Starting on July 22, the Browns will hold training camp at The Greenbrier in West Virginia. They will remain there until July 30 before heading back to Berea.
Once back in Ohio, the Browns will again allow fans to catch some of their practices. The team's official website even recently released a schedule of eight days where fans can attend. And in order to make it more interesting, there's a theme for each open practice:
- Youth Football/Flag Football – Tuesday, August 1
- Throwback – Sunday, August 6
- Superheroes – Monday, August 7
- Stay in the Game – Wednesday, August 9
- Browns Backers – Sunday, August 20
- Military Appreciation – Tuesday, August 22
- Barks & Bites – Wednesday, August 23
- Browns Give Back – Thursday, August 24
Each day will be free to attend but space is limited. And as has been the case in the past, tickets will be required. See the website for information on how to get tickets.
In between the first and second open practice, the Browns will have the first of four preseason games. They wind up with an extra exhibition game since they will face off with the New York Jets on August 3 for the annual NFL Hall of Fame Game.
Cleveland is featured in the game since Joe Thomas is a member of the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.