When is the Cleveland Browns 2023 training camp?
By Randy Gurzi
Throughout the years, the Cleveland Browns have typically had an open training camp. This has been a great time for fans to interact with their favorite players as they work out in Berea in preparation of the regular season.
That's set to change this year with Cleveland not only leaving Ohio for training camp, but they're also going to have closed practices.
In 2023, the Browns made the decision to travel to West Virginia, where they will stay for just over a week. There, they will get new players acclimated to the team while also getting returning players up to speed with new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.
This will also be the first full season with Deshaun Watson under center, so the camp is sure to be centered around him — at least offensively.
But when will the Browns begin camp?
Cleveland Browns Training Camp Dates
When: July 22-30
Where: The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
Cleveland Browns return to Berea, first Preseason game
After a couple of practices in Berea, the Browns will be ready to make a short commute to Canton, Ohio where they will play in the annual NFL Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets.
This game will take place on Thursday, Aug. 3 and will be nationally televised on NBC.
Cleveland will then play the Washington Commanders in Berea on Aug. 11, followed by two road games. They head to Philadelphia to play the Eagles on Aug. 17 and will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face off with the Kansas City Chiefs for the preseason finale on Aug. 26.