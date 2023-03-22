Cleveland Browns offseason remains elite with Elijah Moore move
Over the last few days, fans have become more and more impatient with the Cleveland Browns. Once Brandin Cooks was traded fans got jumpy, and then real panic hit this afternoon when Mercole Hardman signed with the New York Jets.
Never doubt Andrew Berry, as he once again utilized a trade to bring in a new No. 3 wide receiver in Elijah Moore. While others had their minds set on Jerry Jeudy, I personally think this is a much better move as Moore is under contract through 2024 on his rookie deal.
It's worth noting that Moore did slip into the second round a pick No. 34 so the Browns will not have a fifth-year option to worry about next offseason. Moore spent his first two seasons with the Jets and after multiple free agency signings at the position, the writing was on the wall that Moore would be moved.
What did it take?
In early reports, it appears the Browns will receive Moore and pick No. 74 in the 2023 draft in exchange for pick No. 42. With limited draft capital the Browns were likely to trade back anyway, so getting a guy as talented as Moore is a huge win.
In 2021 Moore had a strong rookie season with 43 catches and 538 yards to go along with five touchdowns, but with all the quarterback questions last season in New York, his second season as a pro didn’t go as planned with only 446 yards and one touchdown.
At 5-foot-10, Moore relies on his speed and will be utilized in the slot for the Browns. With the large frames of Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, this was a fantastic fit.
Before the 2021 season, many predicted Moore to be the rookie of the year, his stock rose like crazy after his collegiate career ended, but Zach Wilson and cast did him no favors. Let’s hope his new quarterback, Deshaun Watson, and he can quickly get on the same page.