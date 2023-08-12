Browns vs. Commanders instant reaction: Dorian Thompson-Robinson impresses again
The Cleveland Browns lost to the Washington Commanders but Dorian Thompson-Robinson continues to prove he's the real deal
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns second preseason game ended up being an incredibly long affair. An hour and 16 minute delay due to lightning was followed with a first half that felt like it took forever.
Cleveland started out by forcing a punt after giving up just 10 yards on Washington's opening drive. They then had a 12-play, 67-yard drive of their own which had them at the Commander's one-yard line.
John Kelly was stuffed for a loss but it was still encouraging to see Deshaun Watson look so comfortable running the offense. He finished 3-of-3 with 12 yards but was able to escape pressure often and had 20 yards on three rushes.
His night ended after that drive and the defense wound up giving them a 2-0 lead when Za'Darius Smith drew a hold on Andrew Wylie in the end zone.
Elijah Moore left with rib injury
Elijah Moore made his debut for the Browns and had one reception for six yards and an 18-yard run. He then left with a rib injury, but thankfully it was nothing serious.
Browns reserves struggled to close out first half
Once Watson and the starters headed to the bench, the Browns backups came in and there was a noticeable drop-off. Not only did the defensive line struggle to slow down the run but there were also dropped passes by the wideouts and James Hudson was unable to hold his own in pass protection.
Josh Dobbs finally had them moving near the end of the first half but they still went to the intermission down 14-2 when his pass meant for David Bell was picked off.
Ronnie Hickman answered with an interception of his own as Jacoby Brissett threw a pass up for grabs but it was still a less-than-ideal end to the first half. He added a second pick later, for good measure.
Browns nearly come back late thanks to DTR, Kellen Mond
Down 17-2 at one point, the Browns made it a two-point game when Dorian Thompson-Robinson led them on a touchdown drive in the third quarter and Kellen Mond did the same in the final two minutes.
Mike Harley pulled in a pass from Mond with 1:39 to play but then Mond's pass to Austin Watkins was high on the two-point attempt, mercifully ending the game 17-15.
Up next, the Browns will play the Eagles on Aug. 17.