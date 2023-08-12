Browns: Deshaun Watson exits after one encouraging drive
Deshaun Watson looked to be in control of the offense as he led the Cleveland Browns down the field in a hurry but called it a night after one drive
By Randy Gurzi
After an hour and 16-minute delay due to lightning, the Cleveland Browns took the field for their second preseason game. When they finally started to play, all eyes were on Deshaun Watson who was making his 2023 debut.
Watson wound up playing for just one series and ended the drive with no points but it was still very encouraging.
Cleveland's offense looked solid as Watson was 3-of-3 for 12 yards and added another 20 yards on three rushing attempts. He helped guide them to the Washington one-yard-line but after Demetric Felton was stuffed on third-and-one, John Kelly then lost four yards on fourth down.
The defense then did their job as they forced a safety when Za'Darius Smith was held in the end zone by Andrew Wylie.
When Cleveland returned to the field, it was Josh Dobbs who took over. Watson's night is done and while the numbers weren't eye-popping, he showed off everything the coaching staff needed to see. He was decisive and accurate with his passes and escaped some heavy pressure.
Deshaun Watson has some playmakers with him in the Browns offense
Watson also had some help on this drive with Elijah Moore showing off in his debut. The former New York Jets wideout had one catch for six yards and then added an 18-yard run out of the backfield.
Cleveland added Moore in a trade this offseason as they attempted to build around Watson. He's expected to be a focal point this season and he too made a quick retreat to the bench.
It's likely Watson, Moore, and the rest of the starters are done now until Week 1.