Browns starting Deshaun Watson in preseason is a risk they should have avoided
Deshaun Watson confirmed he will start for the Cleveland Browns on Friday. Should he be out there?
By Josh Brown
Deshaun Watson confirmed with the media Wednesday that he will start on Friday against the Washington Commanders. While Watson wasn't great last year by any stretch putting $230 million on the field in a preseason game is questionable.
These are veterans of the game, and the Browns have some scrimmages against the Philidelphia Eagles coming up that are nearly as good as the preseason. Do you need Watson to get injured in a game that means nothing?
The 'he needs work' crowd will point to last season because Cleveland fans want to see something to make them feel confident he is back. Watch his throws in camp.
This isn't a guy just hitting wide-open receivers. He's placing the ball where his guys can make plays. He's threading needles and making his playmakers look even better.
The rust is off at this point. Does that mean he is the same quarterback as in 2020? Who knows, but a preseason game isn't telling you that.
Is the entire starting line going to play also? If so, then you're not only risking Watson but every starter on the line. That is a domino effect, and right now, with injuries hitting the backups, you need starters on the field in the regular season, not now.
If you don't have the starting linemen play, you are placing your $230 million man behind inexperienced players. You can say all you want that Washington will have young guys out there too, but all it takes is one play. The preseason is about evaluating young talent, and the Browns should have kept it that way.