Cleveland Browns continue to be decimated by injuries
It feels like the Cleveland Browns can never catch a break with injuries.
By Greg Newland
For the Cleveland Browns so far in 2023, it seems like just another year for injuries. I know that it’s a big part of the game and every team faces the injury bug, but it just feels like it hits the Browns harder and harder every season.
Last year alone, Nick Harris, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jacob Phillips, Ethan Pocic, Anthony Schwartz, Sione Takitaki, Anthony Walker, Greedy Williams, and Chase Winovich were all on injured reserve at one point. These are all players that would have gotten a good number of snaps had they been healthy enough to play.
Here we are to start the 2023 season and the injuries are already piling up. Keep in mind that the Hall of Fame game, no starters really even played. At this point, most of the injuries are piling up in camp.
The most notable injuries at this time are Isiah Thomas and Alex Wright who both have knee issues and would both be important backups at defensive end. Along with Jerome Ford who went down yesterday with what appears to be a hamstring injury and is looking to be the second running back on the depth chart.
Jakeem Grant who would be a major special teams contributor and gadget player on offense is also facing an Achilles injury and Drew Forbes who is likely fighting for a roster spot went down with a back injury.
Kevin Stefanski didn’t give an exact timeline on any of the players, but the biggest concern for all these guys is the lack of repetitions during the preseason. Wright, Thomas, and Ford would have all been major contributors for the three preseason games, and live action would have been tremendous for their development.
Even if all three of these guys are ready to go for week one, the missed practice end live game action will certainly affect them the first few weeks of the regular season as they adapt to game speed and get back into game shape.