Browns WR Elijah Moore escapes serious injury
Elijah Moore had 24 yards on the Cleveland Browns opening drive but suffered a rib injury, which appears to be minor
By Randy Gurzi
Elijah Moore made his debut with the Cleveland Browns and it was a lot of fun to see. The former second-round pick had just two touches but still showed that he can have a major impact this season.
His first touch was a six-yard reception but it was what he did after that fired up the fan base. On a first-and-10, Moore lined up in the backfield and took a handoff from Deshaun Watson, and ran for 18 yards.
Later, it was reported that he went to the medical tent after the drive which had us all holding our breath.
Thankfully, during the third quarter Mary Kay Cabot reported that X-rays were negative on his ribs.
Elijah Moore is expected to be the Browns X-factor
Cleveland felt good about their top returning wideouts, Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones. Each played well in 2022 but the offense didn't have that explosive player who could change momentum in a hurry.
That's why they traded the 42nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Jets in exchange for Moore and the 74th pick. They used that selection on a wideout as well, bringing in Cedric Tillman, but it's Moore who is expected to open up the offense.
Not only does he have top-end speed but he's clearly a versatile weapon. After seeing him take snaps in practice in the backfield, he was able to show off why the coaching staff likes him in this role.
With all that being said, it's probably time to put him in bubble wrap until Week 1.