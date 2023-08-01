Elijah Moore 2023 stat predictions in year one with Cleveland Browns
Elijah Moore is in his first season with the Cleveland Browns. What type of numbers should we expect to see?
The Cleveland Browns added several weapons on both sides of the ball in the 2023 offseason. None may be as important as the trade for wide receiver Elijah Moore.
There was a lot of speculation about who the Browns would bring in to help Deshaun Watson, and many thought it would be his former teammate DeAndre Hopkins. Andrew Berry and company decided on Moore, which made more sense considering he fits the offense much better.
Now, many people have him as a breakout star in 2023.
So far in Moore's NFL career, the stats haven't been where he wants them to be. In 2021 he had 43 receptions for 538 yards and 5 touchdowns. Last season was a tough year for Moore. He only had 37 receptions for 446 yards and 1 touchdown. It was no secret that he wasn't happy in New York and poor quarterback play certainly did not help the situation.
He's in a much better place now with a top-10 quarterback in Deshaun Watson throwing him the ball. So far in mini and training camp, Moore has thrived. He and Watson already seem to be forming chemistry, and a breakout season might be on the way. Let's take a look below at what his numbers might look like in 2023.
Receiving stats prediction
81 receptions, 1,105 yards, 7 touchdowns
In 2019 at Ole Miss, Moore had 67 receptions for 850 yards and 6 touchdowns. Having numbers similar to or even better than those is definitely possible with a good scheme and an elite quarterback. With his versatility and ability to be in the slot, he could easily catch 5-7 balls a game.
Rushing stats prediction
21 attempts for 210 yards, 2 touchdowns
Moore doesn't have an extensive history of taking rushing attempts, but during camp, he has lined up in the backfield several times. With Kevin Stefanski's scheme and creativity combined with Moore's speed and quickness, he could end up with more rushing attempts than one might think.
It's worth keeping an eye on. Buy all of the stock you can in Elijah Moore before the 2023 season.