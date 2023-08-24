4 Cleveland Browns who could be traded before the start of the 2023 season
By Randy Gurzi
This Saturday, the Cleveland Browns will wrap up the (incredibly and painfully long) preseason with a game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The defending Super Bowl Champions will provide the Browns with a tough test, and it comes on the heels of a week of practicing with the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Once their final exhibition game is in the books, head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry will get to work on trimming down their roster to 53 players. In doing so, they might decide to see if they can get something of value for these four players while they make their moves.
4. Jordan Elliott, Defensive Tackle
It wasn't that long ago when it seemed Jordan Elliott would be a starter — and it felt as though his position on the 53-man roster was a lock.
Elliott and Harrison Bryant each renegotiated deals with the Browns, converting some of their salary into guaranteed money. This helped the team by lowering their overall hit but providing the players with security as well.
Of course, doing this came with a risk, and in the end, the Browns might have to fork out some money while saying goodbye to Elliott.
The former third-round pick has fallen out of favor after a poor showing in the Hall of Fame Game. Cleveland quickly signed Shelby Harris after Elliott struggled against their reserves. That move meant Elliott would be a backup himself, but he has yet to stand out in this role either.
Perhaps a change of scenery would help him and it's a safe bet that someone else will give him a shot. The Browns might try and salvage something for Elliott, especially since they're going to be stuck paying him now.