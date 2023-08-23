Juan Thornhill wants Browns to grow from Eagles and Chiefs matchups
Browns safety Juan Thornhill hopes his new team will learn a thing or two from facing the Eagles and the Chiefs this preseason.
Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill won two Super Bowls during his time in Kansas City and looks to do the same in Cleveland.
This Saturday, the Browns will face off against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Thornhill’s former stomping ground, to wrap up the 2023 preseason.
The Browns also had joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles before their matchup on the 17th. Thornhill hopes his new team will learn a thing or two from facing the Eagles and the Chiefs this preseason.
Thornhill spoke with media members on Tuesday to express his excitement about this opportunity.
"You're playing against the best two teams technically in the NFL from last season," said Thornhill "It's a great view of how we can work and better ourselves as a team by seeing top competition two weeks in a row."
Thornhill credits the Browns’ defensive line with how they handled playing going against the elite caliber Eagles’ offensive line in practice.
"You guys do not understand how fast that D-line is getting in the backfield," Thornhill said. " I feel like I am taking two peddle steps, and the ball is already coming out. It's an amazing feeling to see guys making tons of plays. It just shows how good this team can really be."
Every snap is essential this week, whether for a player looking to make the final cut or for the veterans looking for their last taste of live game practice before week one against the Bengals.
Deshaun Watson is also looking to silence the critics after reportedly throwing multiple interceptions and being unable to correct his accuracy during the Eagles’ practices.
Watson will get the opportunity to do just that when the Browns face the Chiefs championship-winning secondary.
Elijah Moore will be back in the lineup following a rib injury he sustained in the first quarter of their game against Washington.
Moore has recently been the talk amongst the offense as they look to utilize him as much as possible this season, and Kevin Stefanski would like to see more of him before the season begins.
The Browns were given the perfect chance to strengthen their roster through competition this preseason, and they hopefully will take full advantage of it.