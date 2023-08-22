4 bold predictions for Cleveland Browns in Preseason Week 4 vs. Chiefs
• Josh Dobbs holds onto QB2
• Diabate's stock soars
• Cade York redemption tour begins
By Randy Gurzi
2. Cade York has a perfect day, goes 4-of-4 on field goals
The ending to the Browns third preseason game was a huge letdown — especially when it comes to Cade York. The second-year kicker entered the night on the heels of two missed field goals over the first two games.
He finally saw one go through the uprights when he connected from 43 yards out in the second quarter. Minutes later, he scored again from 37 yards to give Cleveland an 8-3 lead at the half.
York was then called upon early in the fourth quarter and hit another 47-yard kick. None of them were pretty and a couple barely squeezed in next to the goal post but he was still 3-of-3 and it appeared he might have kicked his way out of the slump he was in.
But then, disaster struck.
Cleveland and Philadelphia were tied at 18 with two minutes left to play. York came out for another attempt from 46 yards to break the tie but was wide right. However, he was bailed out by the Eagles who weren't lined up properly.
His mulligan, unfortunately, had the same result — although this time, he was wide left. Had York gone 4-of-4, he not only would have nailed the eventual game-winner but would have the full confidence of the coaching staff. As it stands now, they're saying the right things in support of their kicker but there are definitely conversations happening behind closed doors about contingency plans.
In this bold prediction, York does everything in his power to hold onto his job a bit longer. Look for him to get another four field goal attempts and this time, he knocks them all through the uprights.