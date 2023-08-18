Praise for Elijah Moore continues to pour in from Cleveland Browns teammates
Elijah Moore is in his first season with the Cleveland Browns and is already making an impact with his new teammates
Elijah Moore is entering his third year in the NFL and his first with the Cleveland Browns, and so far, the locker room is buzzing about the 23-year-old receiver.
Moore played three seasons at Ole Miss before being selected 34th overall in 2021 by the New York Jets.
Moore was traded to Cleveland this offseason after two seasons in New York.
"I can't do anything but feel blessed to be in the opportunity that I'm in right this moment," Moore told reporters via Browns transcript. "It feels good to be wanted, and it's going to make any player, any human, go harder. When you feel like that and you feel like you're around people who want you to be here, so I'm going to give it all I got every single day."
Being the new kid in town can be rough, but that hasn’t seemed to stop Moore from making some new friends with the Browns.
His presence has received high praise and excitement from the fans and his fellow teammates.
Pro Bowl left tackle Joel Bitonio used a chess metaphor to try and describe Moore’s talent.
“He’s going to be one of our, I want to say Queen on the chessboard,” Joel Bitonio said on Tuesday. “They can move everywhere, you know what I mean? ... They want to get him the ball. They realize he’s an explosive player. He has played some running back in his past and I think they want to use our weapons. Whatever our strengths are, they want to use it.”
While other members of the Brown and Orange, like Greg Newsome II, were more straightforward when discussing Moore.
"I'm super excited," Newsome II said. I'm just going to tell the NFL to better watch out for him. He's one of the best that I've honestly been against. I'm not just saying it because he's on my team, but I had the pleasure of guarding him every single day in OTAs and now – he's a great route runner, he has speed. So, I'm definitely super excited for him."
Moore’s fellow wide receiver Amari Cooper even went as far as to compare them to a Superbowl-winning duo.
“Elijah makes a lot of plays. He’s a great complement to the offense, great complement to me. We’re going to be a great tandem together, you know? I think about great tandems like Torry Holt and Isaac Bruce. You know, that’s what I think we could be. We both run really good routes, both create separation. We both get open, and we’re both reliable.”
Head coach Kevin Stafanski gave a little glimpse into this season when speaking on Moore’s role in the Browns offense.
"I'm sure it's been well reported that we want to use the kid in a bunch of different ways," said head coach Kevin Stefanski. "Teams know that we'll hand it to him, that we'll throw it to him. As you know, there's no shortage of plays."
Stefanski continued his excitement about Moore’s addition.
“When you have guys, it's the classic, 'the more you can do' And I think for us, we're early on in being around Elijah, so what is fun is there's no shortage of what he can do, I think physically, but also just mentally. You can put a lot on his plate.”
The Browns seem to have found guys they can rally around in the receiver room and throughout the depth chart, which is a significant first step for any team looking to reach the playoffs.