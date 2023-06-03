Video: Deshaun Watson connects on a dime to Elijah Moore during Browns practice
By Randy Gurzi
OTAs are wrapping up for the Cleveland Browns but there's been a lot to get excited about. Arguably, the most thrills have come from a new duo — Deshaun Watson and Elijah Moore.
While Watson has been working on his rapport with a few new receivers, the third-year pro who was acquired in a trade with the New York Jets is quickly becoming his favorite target. And on a video that made the rounds Friday, it was easy to see the trust Watson already has in him.
Despite two defenders being close to No. 8, Watson fired a pass that threaded the needle and landed in the hands of Moore.
Moore did bobble it slightly but kept his cool, hauled it in, and then took off for what would have been a few extra yards.
Deshaun Watson and Elijah Moore are taking advantage of the reps
So far in OTAs, Moore has been suiting up as WR1 for the Browns as Amari Cooper is working his way back from core muscle surgery, which he had in February.
Cooper was fantastic in his first season with Cleveland and was able to work with Watson during camp as well as the final six weeks of the season. The rapport with those two will be fine and with Moore taking advantage of his absence, the aerial attack should be vastly improved this year.
Browns continue to be named as landing spot for another star receiver
Moore has been doing all he can to get on the same page as Watson and that's just one reason why it was originally reported by Josina Anderson that Cleveland was unlikely to go for DeAndre Hopkins.
However, new reports emerged Friday which contradicted Anderson — and the Browns are now the betting favorite to land Watson's former teammate.
If so, they would be incredibly stacked with Cooper, Moore, and Hopkins as their top three options.