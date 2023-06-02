Deshaun Watson building chemistry with new Browns wide receivers
By Randy Gurzi
OTAs are wrapping up for the Cleveland Browns but their practices have been very fruitful. Quarterback Deshaun Watson is preparing for his first full season under center with his new team and he has several new targets to get acclimated with.
Cleveland added Elijah Moore in a trade with the New York Jets, signed Marquise Goodwin in free agency, and picked up Cedric Tillman in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. All three showed up for the voluntary workouts and Watson says the time has been put to great use.
When speaking with media members, he said the chemistry is "coming along very well."
"With all the guys, you've got to be able to adjust. Last week was our first time actually on the field throwing full-speed routes against defenders, so that timing is going to come. We've been spending a lot of time in the film room and outside the building. That chemistry and that connection of just being around each other and knowing how we're going to react to certain situations is definitely good."- Watson via Anthony Poisal
Deshaun Watson hitting the deep ball with ease
As soon as OTAs began, Watson and Moore were hitting it off. The two were making several plays together but then as the sessions went along, it was Marquise Goodwin who really started to stand out.
Goodwin, who is known for his track star speed, was beating the defense deep and he and Watson were on the same page.
Of course, we all know that these practices in shorts don't always translate to success in the regular season. However, there's no denying that every rep Watson gets with his new pass-catchers is important.
And right now, they're making the most of them and the results are very encouraging for a team looking to make it back o the playoffs for the first time since 2020.