Cleveland Browns: 53-man roster prediction post OTAs
By Randy Gurzi
With the Cleveland Browns wrapping up OTAs, it seemed like a good time to again predict their 53-man roster to start the 2023 season.
Cleveland has done a good job building depth on their roster, which will make it more difficult than ever for players on the fringe to make the cut. Let's dive right in with the quarterback position, which has its own potential drama when it comes to the final spot.
Cleveland Browns 53-man roster prediction
Quarterback (3):
Deshaun Watson
Josh Dobbs
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Deshaun Watson is the unquestioned starter under center for Cleveland and it appears Josh Dobbs is set at QB2. Dobbs spent much of the 2022 campaign with the Browns but was actually released when Watson returned from his 11-game suspension.
He started a couple of games for the Tennessee Titans but returned to the Browns and his fully guaranteed $2 million deal (how will the billionaires survive if they fully guarantee contracts?) suggests he's locked that job down.
Behind him, Dorian Thompson-Robinson should be the No. 3 quarterback and he's already impressing in camp. However, Kellen Mond spent all of 2022 on the roster and won't go down quietly. It might not be a typical QB controversy but it could be fun to see them battle for that spot.
In the end, DTR should win it but Mond is more talented than he's getting credit for.
Running Back (5):
Nick Chubb
Jerome Ford
Demetric Felton
At running back, there's only one spot up for grabs. Nick Chubb is going nowhere as the star and Jerome Ford is RB2 after the front office showed faith in him during the offseason. Not only did they stick with Ford but they also added nearly no one.
They drafted no one and only signed Hassan Hall as an undrafted free agent. Hall has a shot at making the team but with the wideout position crowded, they should move Demetric Felton to running back full-time. His receiving skill is a huge plus and could make him an intriguing option, especially on passing downs.