4 Browns players already turning heads at OTAs
By Randy Gurzi
As June approaches, the Cleveland Browns are nearing the end of their OTAs which kicked off on May 23. There's not a lot of access to these practices but they can be very valuable, especially for rookies and veterans who are new to the franchise.
And while those of us on the outside might not get a whole lot from them, we can see which players are turning heads. Here, we look at four members of the roster who seem to be doing exactly that.
4 Cleveland Browns players already turning heads
4. Cedric Tillman, WR
At pick No. 74, the Browns added Tennessee wideout Cedric Tillman and it was a bit of a surprise. Tillman wasn't on the radar for most who covered Cleveland since he was already 23 and they typically shy away from older rookies with their early picks.
However, he seems to already be making a name for himself. Tillman, who stands 6-foot-3 and 213 pounds apparently had the size Deshaun Watson told the front office he prefers for his wideouts. And so far, it seems Watson is happy with the selection since he's been targeting No. 89 a lot during practices in Berea.
Even with a strong string of practices, it's going to be hard for Tillman to see the field as a rookie — barring any injury that is.
Cleveland suddenly has some serious depth at the position with Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, and Donovan Peoples-Jones locking down the top three spots. From there, they have Marquise Goodwin as well as second-year pro David Bell who apparently also has done well this offseason.
That hasn't stopped Tillman from making his case and it looks as though he's making a strong one thus far.