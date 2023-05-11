Elijah Moore will be a future superstar for Cleveland Browns in 2023
By Randy Gurzi
For the second time in as many offseasons, the Cleveland Browns made a trade for a wide receiver. In 2022, they brought in Amari Cooper in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys. Now in 2023, they added Elijah Moore as they swapped picks with the New York Jets to bring in the former second-rounder.
In his first season with the Browns, Cooper finished with 78 receptions for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns. He gave them a legit No. 1 wideout and allowed Donovan Peoples-Jones to blossom across from him.
Moore, on the other hand, found himself lacking opportunities in 2022. After gaining 538 yards and five touchdowns on 43 receptions in just 11 games as a rookie, he had just 37 catches for 446 yards and a touchdown. New York then added Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman in free agency, which led to Moore's departure.
This proved to be a great thing for the Browns, since Moore brings the one thing their offense lacked.
Elijah Moore is exactly what the Browns offense was missing
Cooper and DPJ are nearly identical in stature (6-1 and 210 for Cooper, 6-2 and 204 for Peoples-Jones) and have styles that complement one another well. Cooper is a cerebral route-runner who creates separation with his insane technique and attention to detail.
Peoples-Jones is a hard worker who might not be as savvy as Cooper but he can win contested passes and is also dangerous downfield if slept on.
Now, they add Moore who is smaller in stature at 5-foot-9 and 184 pounds and is much more dangerous downfield. He finished his collegiate career with some unbelievable numbers as he averaged 13 receptions for 200 yards per game in that stretch. He also offers more speed than either, reportedly hitting 4.35 in his 40-yard dash at his pro day.
He's capable of playing in the slot and on the boundary, which is also true for Cooper.
The versatility and deep speed Moore brings is the missing piece Kevin Stefanski needed. He can now move his wideouts all over the field and Moore's simple presence on the field means the safeties have to respect the deep ball — which also helps the ground game.
Moore is going to be a superstar in this offense and his impact will go far beyond the statistics he puts up.