3 standouts (and 2 duds) from Browns tie against Eagles
• Cade York whiffed in the end
• Mohamoud Diabate has a night
• Browns have a tough decision to make at WR
By Randy Gurzi
Leading up to their third preseason game, the Cleveland Browns spent the week practicing with the Philadelphia Eagles. Coaches and players alike praise these joint practices, saying it gives them more information than any preseason game can.
After what we saw on Thursday, it's easy to agree.
The Browns and Eagles played in a sloppy game that ended in an 18-18 tie. There were a lot of highs and lows on the night, which we can recap by highlighting these three standouts and two duds from Preseason Week 3.
Browns standout: Tommy Togiai, DT
Heading into the preseason, it felt as though Tommy Togiai had no shot of making the roster. Cleveland added Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency and also drafted Siaki Ika in the third round out of Baylor. They also seemed to believe in Jordan Elliott as they restructured his contract to add guarantees to his salary in 2023.
Fast forward to the end of their third preseason game and Togiai is in much better standing, even with the recent addition of Shelby Harris.
The Browns seem ready to give up on Elliott who hasn't played well at all in the preseason. And while Harris will start next to Tomlinson, Togiai has made a case for more snaps this year with a strong preseason. His positive play continued on Thursday, which included him delivering a huge sack at the end of the game.
Following a miss from Cade York, Philly was trying to score at the end of the game but their drive ended when Togiai sacked Tanner McKee for a seven-yard loss on third-and-10, forcing a punt. The offense didn't do anything with it, but the former Ohio State D-tackle did his part to give them a chance.