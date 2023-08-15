Shelby Harris couldn't pass up the opportunity to play with 'primed to win' Browns
The 32-year-old veteran defensive tackle, who previously spent time in Oakland, Denver, and Seattle, couldn't 'pass up' the opportunity to play with 'primed to win' Browns.
The Cleveland Browns recent signee Shelby Harris is already pleased with his decision to sign with the Browns.
The 32-year-old veteran defensive tackle, who previously spent time in Oakland, Denver, and Seattle, signed a one-year contract worth $5.25 million with Cleveland last week.
Harris had his pick of the litter, but the choice to head to Cleveland was easy.
"I felt like of all teams I was talking to, they're the most primed to win,"
Harris said on Monday, per Akron Beacon Journal reporter Chris Easterling.
"How could I turn down the chance to play with those guys up front? Playing in (defensive coordinator Jim) Schwartz's defense, him coming out of retirement, him coming and coaching, I can't pass that up, man. … It wouldn't have been possible to say no to that."
Cleveland has put together quite the defensive line, another factor for the 9-year veteran to sign with the Browns.
"You got Pro Bowl guys in Z and Myles, and then Dalvin will be a Pro Bowler and Ogbo, who's a great rusher himself, and then with Jordan (Elliott) and everyone. To be in this group and to have talent from top to bottom, it makes my job a lot easier."
Harris, who was listed as Pro Football Focus’ 19th-best defensive tackle of 2022, has some impressive career numbers:
- 98 Games
- 261 Total Tackles (151 Solo - 110 Assisted - 40 For Loss)
- 24 Sacks
- 52 QB Hits
- 29 Passes Defended
- 3 Forced Fumbles
- 1 Interception
Browns fans have spent the past two decades hearing people trash the area and the team, so any time a player is excited about coming to play in Northeast Ohio, it’s a big deal.
The Browns being in the same sentence as ‘primed to win’ and it’s not coming from an opponent will never get old.
Let’s just hope Harris has that same mindset about the team in late December.