Jordan Elliott now on thin ice after Browns sign Shelby Harris
Jordan Elliott was on the field against the Jets backups a week ago and now could be in trouble after the Cleveland Browns signed Shelby Harris
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns played against the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame Game to kick off the preseason. While most starters weren't suited up, there was one out there as Jordan Elliott got the start against mostly backups.
A projected starter heading into the season, Elliott failed to impress which led to the Browns making a move on Wednesday.
After visiting with Shelby Harris nearly two weeks ago, they decided to sign the veteran defensive tackle who has 24.5 career sacks and 40 tackles for a loss.
Harris, an eight-year vet, will likely slide into the starting position across from Dalvin Tomlinson. He's spent time as a defensive end during his career but that was typically in a 3-4 line. Under Jim Schwartz, he's an ideal fit as a 3-tech who can bring the heat when rushing the quarterback.
Jordan Elliott might not make the Browns 53-man roster
Most 53-man roster predictions have Elliott as the starting defensive tackle. This had a lot to do with Cleveland re-negotiating his contract, which paid him less for the year but also added guarantees to his contract. That made it seem as though he was a lock, but that might no longer be the case.
In three years, the former third-round pick has 77 tackles and 2.5 sacks but has been graded consistently low by Pro Football Focus. Making matters worse, he was unable to get much push at all against backups in the team's first exhibition game.
The one saving grace for Elliott is that the depth isn't great behind Dalvin Tomlinson and Shelby Harris. Even so, it has to feel like this move put him on notice.