Browns Hall of Fame Game studs and duds: Dorian Thompson-Robinson provides spark in late win
• Tony Fields was all over the field
• The Browns need to move on from Schwartz
• Dorian Thompson-Robinson is as advertised
By Randy Gurzi
Thursday night brought us the return of football as the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets took part in the first preseason game of the 2023 season.
The Hall of Fame Game is an extra exhibition contest, so teams rarely put their starters on the field. But that doesn't mean there aren't meaningful snaps — especially for rookies and guys on the roster bubble.
With that being said, here's a look at some of the studs and duds from the Browns first preseason action of the year.
Browns Stud: Tony Fields II, LB
Last year when nearly every linebacker on the roster was injured, Tony Fields II stepped in and played well. He finished with 48 tackles, an interception, and a defensive touchdown.
Now in 2023, he feels like a forgotten man with most eyes focused on the return of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki, and Anthony Walker. But on Thursday, Fields made sure to remind us that he's a talented player as well.
Fields started the game and was flying all over the place. He had four tackles in the first half as he was decisive and found the ball carrier with ease.
He might not be a starter this year but he should be a special teams ace that can fill in should any injuries occur again in 2023.
Browns Dud: James Hudson III, OT
James Hudson was able to get the start in this one, but things didn’t go his way. On the opening drive alone, he was beaten twice including on a critical third-down play.
Facing a third-and-10 on the New York 24, Hudson was unable to hold off Bryce Huff who beat him with a spin move. Huff then sacked Kellen Mond, setting up a 49-yard field goal which Cade York missed.
Making matters worse, he struggled in the run game as well. When Cleveland did try to run to his side, there was often no push and the defenders were able to close in on the runner in a hurry.
Hudson is currently in a battle with Dawand Jones for the swing tackle job and needs to improve going forward to hold off the rookie fourth-round pick who was on fire in this one.