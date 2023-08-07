Browns 53-man roster prediction heading into Preseason Week 1
• There's a favorite in the Browns RB room now
• Tony Fields proved himself
• Anthony Schwartz is out of time
By Randy Gurzi
Running Back (3):
Nick Chubb
Jerome Ford
Demetric Felton
There's no debate at RB1 or RB2 right now for the Browns. Nick Chubb is one of the best running backs in the NFL and has the top spot locked down. It's likely he doesn't even sniff the field during preseason, nor should he. He's going to be ready to roll come Week 1.
Behind him is Jerome Ford, who is still relatively unknown. A fifth-round pick from Cincinnati, he has just eight career rushing attempts but the coaching staff believes in him.
As for the final spot, Demetric Felton did enough in Canton to prove he's up for the task. He looked quick and decisive all night and was highly effective, even running in the first touchdown of the game.
If he continues to play at this level, he feels like a lock for the roster.
Wide Receiver (6):
Amari Cooper
Elijah Moore
Donovan Peoples-Jones
David Bell
Cedric Tillman
Jaelon Darden
Marquise Goodwin (PUP)
The Browns wide receiver corps is one of the deepest units on the team. Amari Cooper is still a legit No. 1 WR and they have two capable players who can be the No. 2 in Elijah Moore and Donovan Peoples-Jones.
Cedric Tillman was very good in his preseason debut but we can't sleep on David Bell — their third-round pick from 2022.
Lastly, Jaelon Darden makes the cut in this prediction with Marquise Goodwin heading to the PUP due to blood clots in his legs and lungs. Goodwin might be ready by Week 1 but it would be wise to play it safe and that could open the door for Darden who would be an option in the return game as well.