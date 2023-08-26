Browns lose Jakeem Grant, again, after one preseason touch
Cleveland Browns WR Jakeem Grant missed the entire 2022 season due to an Achilles injury and was now injured on his first touch of the 2023 preseason
By Randy Gurzi
When the Cleveland Browns signed Jakeem Grant ahead of the 2022 season, it seemed they had brought in a difference maker. A former Pro Bowl return man, Grant could flip field position in the blink of an eye and was always a threat to bring one back for six.
Unfortunately, the Browns never got to see Grant in action as he was lost due to an Achilles injury in training camp.
Grant had to fight his way back from the injury and at 30 years of age, that's not an easy feat. But he found a way to get fully healthy and made his preseason debut on Saturday against the Chiefs.
In a terrible twist of fate, he was then lost to injury on his very first touch. Grant ran the opening kickoff back 23 yards but was unable to get up after being tackled.
Grant's leg was placed in an air cast and he was then carted off the field.
It's never fun to speculate but this looks awful for Grant. It's a heartbreaking development for a player who worked hard to get back to the game he loved.
Cade York also out for the Browns
Not long after Grant went down, Cade York was injured when a defender ran into him on an extra point. York was favoring his leg and went to the blue medical tent.
Cleveland, who had just scored a touchdown on a pick-six from Juan Thornhill, had to go for two and Jordan Wilkins ran it in.