High expectations for Deshaun Watson in 2023
•The Browns paid Deshaun Watson to be elite
• There are enough weapons on this roster
• Much is expected out of No. 4 in 2023
By Randy Gurzi
When the Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson ahead of the 2022 season, they knew he wasn't going to offer much in year one. Watson was facing a league suspension and while he missed 11 games, there were expectations that he could miss more — possibly the entire season.
Cleveland braced for this and had their sights set on 2023 from the moment they made the trade. Now, they're ready to see how Watson does without any distractions and a full season of work ahead of him — which they hope is better than what they saw in his first six games.
Watson, who had a 700-day layoff, was visibly rusty in his first six games back and the Browns went 3-3. But now, there are no excuses and as Mary Kay Cabot pointed out, he's expected to put up some impressive numbers in what we hope is a "bounceback season."
"Therefore, a bounceback season should include at least 28 touchdown passes, about nine interceptions, a rating over 100.0, 10 or 11 victories, a playoff berth and a possibly a fourth Pro Bowl."- Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland.com
Cabot added that the Browns took a chance on Watson, and didn't do so with low expectations. On top of that, she adds they have supplied him with the weapons to succeed.
Not only can he lean on the ground game led by Nick Chubb but Watson also has a very talented pass-catching corps led by Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and David Njoku.
Browns defense should help Deshaun Watson
In addition to the offensive weapons at his disposal, Watson will get help from the defense as well. Cleveland went out and revamped their defensive line as well as the secondary. They also hired Jim Schwartz as their newest defensive coordinator.
There's no expectation that they're going to suddenly be a top-five defense but the improvements should be enough to keep Watson from having to try and win in shootouts, which is what he had to do in 2020 with the Houston Texans.