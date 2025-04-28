Dillon Gabriel's first start will say more about Kevin Stefanski than anything else

As we entered the tail end of Day 2 of the NFL Draft, it felt obvious that the Browns were beginning to lean fully into rebuilding their offense. At 67th overall, they took Harold Fannin Jr. off the board, a clear sign that the team was getting back into a Kevin Stefanski-run offense with two tight ends in the mix on plays.

They still had their 94th overall pick to utilize after that, and it felt likely that it'd be used to take a wide receiver or even another running back. Instead, the team made their most mind-boggling selection of the weekend, taking Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel (ranked 217th overall on ESPN's draft board) to end their Day 2.

Gabriel's biggest flaw is something he cannot change - his height. At 5-11, he's often struggled to see down the middle of the field, relying on a sharp pass and surprisingly strong arm to make plays happen. That's not a bad thing, and it shows he can clearly adapt as a passer to his height being a limitation.

That said, Gabriel is going to be competing for a starting role with a veteran in Joe Flacco, another rookie in Shedeur Sanders, and a fringe backup in Kenny Pickett. He can likely make the cut, but the odds are certainly stacked against him as it stands. If he did start, though, it'd say a whole lot about the Browns' current regime headed by Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry.

Gabriel's first start will speak volumes about Stefanski

If Gabriel gets a chance to start right away in the NFL, it'll speak to Stefanski's long-storied ability to act as a quarterback whisperer. He worked magic with Kirk Cousins, Joe Flacco, and Jameis Winston, and Gabriel would just be another addition to that lore.

It was reported that the Browns had Gabriel higher on their draft board than Sanders, too. They wouldn't put that much confidence into someone unless they were really convinced of his traits and ability to win in the NFL, just as he did in college.

However, if Gabriel struggles in his starts - or never starts - then it will speak to this front office's clear inability to draft proper quarterback talent. Sure, he was the 94th pick, but that would've still been valuable to use on a defensive back or tackle. Plenty were left on the board by then, and several the team could've taken were snagged after Gabriel - Xavier Watts, Craig Woodson, and Charles Grant are just a handful of the players Cleveland could've taken, instead.

If Gabriel thrives, then expect to see some major props given to Stefanski and his staff for identifying a diamond in the rough within this weak quarterback class. If he doesn't, then there will be a ton of questions about how, year after year, we seem to find that this team struggles to identify good talent on offense.

